Nigeria Police Force recruitment postponed by 10 days

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has extended its online registration in the ongoing 2021 recruitment exercise to Saturday, January 22, 2022.

The recruitment is for interested and eligible Nigerians into the service of the force as Police Constables. With this extension, the NPF recruitment portal will remain open till midnight of the new date,” the police statement states.

“The extension of the online application is informed by the need to ensure equal opportunity and even spread of applications, particularly from States in the South-East, South-South geopolitical zones, and Lagos State, to enable them meets up with the required quota for their respective areas,” Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer said in a press statement.

A statistical analysis of the recruitment data shows that a total of 81,005 applications were received nationwide as of January 7, 2022. Out of this figure, only 1,404 applications – less than two percent of the total applications – were received from the five states in the South East and 261 from Lagos State, with Anambra State having the least figure of 158 applicants.

Consequently, the Force enjoins States and Local Governments, religious bodies, and other interest groups in the affected Geopolitical zones and Lagos State to assist in mobilising and encouraging their citizens and wards to take advantage of the opportunity to seek a career path in the NPF.

Interested applicants are urged to log on to the NPF recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng to register before the expiration of the new deadline.

Applicants are further advised to call 08100004507 for any inquiry or complaints or technical difficulties in the use of the portal. The recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge.