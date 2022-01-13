Edo oil, gas commission constructs marine base stations, jetties for police

The Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC) has constructed marine base stations and jetties to tackle waterways security in the state.

The marine base stations and jetties are located in Gelegele and Ologbo oil-rich producing communities in Ikpoba Okha and Ovia North-East local government areas respectively.

Kennedy Osifo, the chairman of the commission led Philip Ogbadu, Edo State Commissioner of Police and other top management of the commission on the inspection tour of the facilities located in the Ologbo community.

The team also inspected four gunboats and speedboats procured by the agency for the police.

Speaking during the inspection, Kennedy Osifo, said the establishment of the marine base stations, jetties and procurement of the gunboats and speedboats are in line with the governor Godwin Obaseki-led government Making Edo Great Agenda (Edo MEGA).

He said the visions were to make Edo State a business and investment hub.

According to him, in making Edo state a business and investment hubs you need to protect the waterways. It is as a result of the governor’s directives to the commission to build and provide security in the waterways that we are here today.

He said in the past 2020 the commission has constructed two marine base stations, two jetties, procured eight gunboats and eight speedboats.

He explained that in 2020 a marine base station and jetty were constructed at Gelegele in Ovia North-East local government area as well as procurement of four gunboats and speedboats.

The commission boss added that four gunboats, four speedboats, a marine base station and a concrete pedestal jetty were procured and established at Ologbo community in 2022.

“You are aware that we built a Marine base at Gelegele and we are also building a modern Marine base on top of the Ologbo River. It is unique and to add to it, we are also building a modern concrete pedestal jetty with a waiting lounge, a lobby where passengers can sit before their departure. We are also going to light up the area. It is going to be 24 hours of business.

“Mind you, also under the transportation sector agenda of opening up the waterways, there is going to be more business, and we are using this opportunity to tell every businessman and woman to come to Edo state. Edo state is in safe hands”, he said.

While commending the state government for the vision in bringing and opening up the state for businesses activities, he added that the commission is providing security for every businessman and woman that want to invest in the state.

In his remarks, Philip Ogbadu, the commissioner of police in the state

commended the state governor, Godwin Obaseki and the management of EDSOGPADEC for putting up the initiatives in securing the waterways in the three Oil and Gas Producing Local Government Areas in the State.

Ogbadu said with the marine base stations, jetties and other security equipment, the crime rate will be totally reduced to the barest minimum if not completely eradicated.

He assured that the command will make effective and efficient use of the facilities for the purpose of achieving the aims and objectives for which they were met for.