Edo’s Ossiomo Power, FG conclude power supply agreement

The Edo State Government’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative, Ossiomo Power, has concluded an agreement with the Benin Owena River Basin Authority for the supply of electricity to the authority’s facilities.

Managing Director, Ossiomo Power, Uwa Igiehon, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, said the development is another milestone for the government-backed power initiative.

According to him, “The Benin Owena River Basin Authority, which is a Federal Government agency, had been cut off from the National Grid for nearly four years. The community where it is located had been without electricity for that long.

“However, when we completed our new 40MW plant, we provided electricity to Obayantor and Ologbo communities as well as the Benin Industrial and Enterprise Park. The Benin Owena River Basin Authority is located in the same area so we reached an agreement to connect them to our plant.”

He noted that the power supply agreement will provide power to the facilities at the Federal Government-owned institution to enable it live up to its mandate.

Igiehon said the company has an embedded power license as well as a willing-buyer, willing-seller license, which empowers it to sell electricity generated at its plant to companies and individuals willing to pay for power in its area of coverage.

He expressed appreciation to the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who instituted proactive policies in the electricity sector in the state to facilitate the company’s investment in power generation.