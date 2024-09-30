Nigeria now self-sufficient in refined sugar production – NSDC

Nigeria is now self-sufficient in refined sugar production, Kamar Bakrin, Executive Secretary/CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) has said.

He said Nigeria’s sugar refineries have now reached 3 million metric tonnes, securing a steady supply for the domestic market.

The NSDC boss stated this during a retreat organized by the council for members of the House of Representatives Committee on Industry, in Calabar, Cross River state.

Kamar Bakrin said that Nigeria’s sugar industry has received a boost, with projects under the Backward Integration Programme (BIP) of the National Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) attracting $1 billion in investments from major investors.

Bakrin said that the NSMP has already laid a solid foundation for growth, leading to the expansion of sugar production capacities across the country.

According to him, this substantial investment is a testament to the success of the first phase of the NSMP and the government’s commitment to revitalizing the sugar sector which he said has also positioned Nigeria to take advantage of market access opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

He explained that the BIP projects have not only driven economic growth but also created over 15,000 permanent and seasonal jobs.

“Total installed capacity of Nigeria’s sugar refineries has risen to 3 million metric tonnes, creating self-sufficiency in the production of refined sugar, securing a steady supply of refined sugar for the domestic market and creating capacity in readiness for the market access opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

“BIP projects under the NSMP have attracted $1bn worth of investments from its major investors. These investors have created over 15,000 permanent and seasonal jobs, acquired over 180,000 hectares, placed 13,000 hectares under cane, and established cane processing factories with a total capacity of 18,000TCD in five active project sites.

“Establishment of an Outgrowers Scheme that engages 535 farmers and pays over N1 billion per annum. The BIP Projects have also established numerous impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in their host communities covering schools, hospitals, grants, palliatives, infrastructure and even support for farming other crops,”.

Beyond direct sugar production, Barkin said that new greenfield projects are being established by other investors outside the NSMP’s fiscal incentive framework, which include projects like the Great Northern Agribusiness Limited (GNAL) in Jigawa, the Contec Global Project in Kogi, and the Gummi Sugar Project in Zamfara, among others.

He said that NSMP has also spearheaded the establishment of the Nigeria Sugar Institute, focused on conducting cutting-edge research and promoting innovation within the sector. This, according to him, will further enhance the industry’s viability and competitiveness, while ensuring sustainable growth.

He added that industry is also exploring opportunities in sugarcane derivatives such as biofuels, bioplastics, and power production, which offer further potential for development.

“These are exciting times for investors and stakeholders in Nigeria’s Sugar Industry. We have an unmet and growing local demand of 2 million metric tons and a deficit in Africa that is expected to expand to 13mMT by 2030,”

“Our focus in 2024 has been on resetting the agenda and realigning the industry to the high expectations of Nigerians. For us, 2025 is the year of acceleration. This is not a choice but a must, given our macroeconomic realities and the tremendous benefits we know are possible from the cultivation and processing of sugarcane.

“Our key priorities for 2025 are to (i) accelerate the pace of project development; (ii) facilitate investment of $5 billion into the sector; (iii) ensure our priority greenfield projects are ready for investment; and (iv) strengthen NSDC’s capacity to develop the sector.

