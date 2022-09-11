Nigeria needs disruptive leaders in critical times for positive change – Adefarasin

As Nigeria moves into a transitional time within her leadership trajectory ahead of the 2023 general election, speakers at the one-day ‘Disruptive Leadership In Critical Times’ conference which included Paul Adefarasin said the country was urgently in need of people who could lead and maximise opportunities to bring about positive change.

The conference focused on the vital role leaders play in making a difference in critical times. Speakers emphasised the need for current and aspiring leaders across varying sectors, especially those who are passionate about winning to be disruptive in their leadership style.

“Some people don’t know how much God is developing you, because He’s still working underground. You are a work in construction and the reason why they can’t see you yet is your foundation is deep because your rise is going to be mighty tall,” Adefarasin, convener and the metropolitan pastor, House On The Rock, said.

Other speakers at the conference organised by the House On The Rock in conjunction with PETRA Coalition includes, Chukwuka Monye (Social Innovator & Founder of Ciuci Consulting), and Kolawole Oladunmoye (Executive Coordinator, House On The Rock), among others.

“To be a leader means you must be a problem solver. You need to have the capacity to know that whatever trouble, whatever conflict, whatever challenges come, you have the ability to handle it,” Ifeanyi Adefarasin, co-founder, House On The Rock, said while speaking during one of the plenary sessions on ‘Needed tools for equipping leaders in dynamic times.’

“To be able to lead, you must create a system where the CEO is also subjected to certain rules. You must allow debate. The leader must be questioned. It takes guts to be able to submit to a cabinet you established,” Samuel Egube, commissioner for economic planning and budget, Lagos State stated.

“We need to develop people and play a significant role in their development when they work for us. Hence, they become significantly empowered for themselves and for the nation as a whole,” Tara Durotoye said while speaking during the plenary session on ‘Effective leadership tools.’