Nigeria: Lagos leads in internet users despite economic challenges

Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed a surge in internet subscriptions, reaching 163.8 million as of December 2023. This marks a 9.07% growth year-on-year, highlighting continued digital adoption despite economic hardships.

The data, released on Sunday, offers insights into the country’s evolving digital landscape. Notably, internet penetration has witnessed steady progress even amidst challenges like fuel subsidy removal and currency fluctuations.

Lagos Emerges as the Frontrunner

Lagos State takes the lead with a staggering 18.9 million internet users, followed by Ogun (9.5 million) and Kano (9 million). These figures showcase the significant role these states play in driving Nigeria’s digital economy.

Other Key Players in the Digital Sphere

Rounding out the top ten are:

Oyo (8.4 million)

Kaduna (7.4 million)

FCT (5.8 million)

Rivers (5.6 million)

Adamawa (5.4 million)

Katsina (4.6 million)

Delta (4.4 million)

Growth Trajectory and Future Outlook

Compared to 2022’s figures of 154.8 million users, the latest data indicates a continued upward trend. This growth signifies the increasing importance of internet access for Nigerians, fostering communication, education, and economic opportunities.

While the NBS report highlights positive strides, it’s crucial to acknowledge the digital divide that persists across different regions. Addressing infrastructure gaps and promoting affordability will be essential to ensure inclusive and equitable access to the internet for all Nigerians.