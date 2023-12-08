Nigeria has requisite manpower to spur development – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, applauded the contributions of Nigeria researchers, saying that the country has the requisite and sufficient manpower to spur development across all sectors of the economy.

The President stated this when he received a report titled, ‘Industrialisation, Energy Security, and Climate Change: Issues, Challenges and Prospects,’ submitted by the Senior Executive Course 45 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), in Abuja, on Friday.

Tinubu assured that his administration would review the document and integrate salient recommendations into ongoing policies and programmes within the Renewed Hope Agenda, according to the statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Commending the report’s wealth of research and recommendations, President Tinubu said: ”I give you credit for a good job done. This report will be treated with all seriousness. You have fished out the issues. You noted the challenges, recommended constructive solutions, and showed the roadmap to achieve sustainable development goals for our country. Our hope is renewed.

”Who says that we do not have it as a country? Commitment to research and development; that high level of inquisitiveness, the manpower needed is here.”

Read also Tinubu names Lokpobiri Chairman of NCDMB board

Earlier, Ayo Omotayo, the Director-General of the Institute, in his opening remarks, said during the ten months of the course, participants engaged in a series of lectures and seminars, brainstorming sessions, and study tours to 13 countries and seven states in Nigeria.

He said the Senior Executive Course 45 comprised 97 participants drawn from federal and sub-national governments, security and intelligence agencies, civil society, private sector, and labour unions.

”As an apex institution for policy research and strategic studies in Nigeria, the National Institute is entrusted with a solemn duty of charting the course of our national development.

”Our mandate encompasses the rigorous analysis of complex policy issues, the formulation of forward-thinking strategies, and the cultivation of visionary leaders capable of steering Nigeria towards a prosperous and sustainable future”