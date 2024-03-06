Nigeria government to begin distributing grains Friday

The Federal Government of Nigeria is set to begin the distribution of assorted grains to Nigerians. The free distribution of grains is expected to be flagged off on Friday, 8th March 2024, in Niger state.

Abubakar Kyari, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security at the maiden ministerial briefing, announced plans to distribute the grains to cushion the effect of economic austerity.

According to him, the distribution of 42, 000 metric tons of assorted grains like maize, sorghum, millet and garri, will begin in Niger State as a pilot state for the distribution, with the support of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Armed Forces, Police Force and other security agencies.

This is as citizens in the different parts of the country protest the hardship, including high food prices in the country.

BusinessDay had earlier reported the rise in looting incidents by Nigerians. There had been several incidents of citizens looting warehouses, food trucks in many cities as perpetrators blame hardship and the cost of living crisis in Africa’s largest economy.

Last week, some youths stole food items from trucks stuck in traffic along Kaduna Road in the Suleja area of Niger State. The attackers reportedly overwhelmed the truck drivers and looted scores of bags of rice before they were dispersed by soldiers.

And on Sunday, some residents of the Federal Capital Territory looted a warehouse reportedly belonging to the National Emergency Management Agency over the lingering food crisis.