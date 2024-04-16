Nigeria government intervenes in Iran-Israel conflicts, urges peace amid escalating hostilities

The Federal Government of Nigeria has made a fervent appeal for restraint, urging Iran and Israel to prioritise peaceful conflict resolution for the greater good of global stability amid escalating hostilities between them.

The recent flare-up follows Iran’s retaliatory strike on Israel, triggered by an April 1 attack allegedly carried out by Israel on the Iranian embassy in Syria, resulting in the tragic loss of seven Iranian military officers.

In a statement issued by Francisca Omayuli, spokesperson for the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomatic initiatives are actively underway to alleviate tensions and prevent a further deterioration of the situation in the region.

The statement emphasized the critical need for both Iran and Israel to reflect on their shared commitment to peaceful conflict resolution, underscoring the paramount importance of maintaining global peace and security during these challenging times.

Amid growing concerns, the United States had earlier cautioned about the possibility of a significant Iranian offensive against Israel, involving over 100 drones and numerous missiles targeting military installations within the country.

Joe Biden, US President announced plans to convene a meeting of the G7 nations to coordinate a unified diplomatic response to the situation.

The G7, comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, aimed to collectively address the crisis and explore avenues for de-escalation.

Biden reiterated the unwavering support of the United States for Israel, reassuring the nation of their “ironclad” backing while affirming successful interception measures against the majority of incoming drones and missiles.

As the international community closely monitors developments in the Middle East, diplomatic efforts remain pivotal in fostering dialogue and fostering a peaceful resolution to the Iran-Israel conflict.