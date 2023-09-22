Nigeria falls in FIFA rankings to 40th

Nigeria dropped 40th in the latest FIFA men’s rankings despite a 6-0 victory over Sao Tome and Principe in their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Super Eagles, ranked 39th in the June rankings, lost three points and dropped to 40th. The result is a surprise, given Nigeria’s impressive performance in the AFCON qualifiers, where they finished top of their group with 15 points.

However, Nigeria remains in the top six on the African continent, which means it will be among the top seeds when the AFCON draw is conducted in 2023.

Morocco remains Africa’s number one nation, sitting in 13th place in the world ranking. Senegal dropped two places and now ranks 20th in the world but maintained their second position in Africa.

Tunisia is the only African country among the top six on the continent to move up globally.

They were ranked 31 in the previous rankings, but in the update released by FIFA on Thursday, they now occupy the 29th globally. Algeria (34) and Egypt (35) complete the Top 5 in Africa.

Globally, World Cup winner Argentina is still the number one ranked nation ahead of France, Brazil, England, and Belgium.