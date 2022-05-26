Nigeria, Ethiopia to hold joint ministerial commission June

Nigeria and Ethiopia on Wednesday, concluded arrangements to hold a Joint Ministerial Commission meeting in Addis Ababa next month to discuss various areas of bilateral relationship

The meeting will also be used to exchange perspectives on a range of international issues of mutual interest, including agricultural development by both countries.

Both countries which share a multi ethnic and multi religious experience, amongst other commonalities, officially agreed to meet next month, as part of the high point of the visit of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, to Abuja on Wednesday

President Muhammadu Buhari hosted the Prime Minister of Ethiopia for a State visit and a presidential lunch attended by the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari and Ethiopian First Lady, Zinash Tayachew, in State House, Abuja on Wednesday.

Other outcomes of the visit include the desire of both countries to take concrete steps to expand bilateral relations in key areas including the economy, trade, science and technology, solid minerals, among others.

Ethiopia with an expanding economy, is hosts to many Nigerian companies, including a Cement production company owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Victor Adeleke spoke to the media, explaining the essence of the visit and the burgeoning state of relations between both countries.

According to Adeleke, “ Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed has always taken Nigeria as one of the pillars in Africa and a strong country in stabilizing democracy in Africa.

‘‘In the spirit of African brotherhood and seeking African solutions to African problems, President Buhari and the Prime Minister consult from time to time and this visit is an icing on the cake.

He noted that the President Buhari has been in Addis Ababa a couple of times so the Prime Minister thought it wise to visit Nigeria and confer with President Buhari enroute to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, for the humanitarian conference and the African Union Extraordinary Summit on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government.

‘He described the state of relations between Nigeria and Ethiopia, as “ very warm”

He disclosed that both countries are working together, adding that “ we will soon be convening the Joint Ministerial Commission to discuss various areas of relationship that will be beneficial to both countries.

‘‘Nigerian officials are heading to Addis Ababa in June to discuss various areas of relationship including political, economic, science and technology, mines and industry.

‘‘We have been engaging and we will continue to engage.

‘‘In the private sector, Dangote has a big cement factory in Ethiopia and Ethiopia has an expanding economy in Africa.

‘‘So this is a very important and useful visit that will help officials from both countries to continue to network.’’