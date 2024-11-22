Nigeria emerges leading region for attracting independent travel managers

Trevolution Group, the global market leader operating ASAP Tickets, Skylux Travel, Oojo, Triplicity, and other major travel brands, has reported Nigeria as the new leading market for attracting Independent Travel Managers on its digital platform Dreamport.

The new-generation travel management tool was introduced in April of 2023 in the first launch markets, while Nigeria was among the next test locations where Dreamport was unveiled earlier in 2024.

Today, it has expanded massively and is now available to aspiring individuals worldwide. During the first six months, over 30,000 freelancers from across Nigeria have already applied to use Dreamport as a source of everyday income ranking the country among the top-performing regions globally.

“Our leadership team, including myself, started as travel agents, which is why we believe in the transformative force of giving back to make a positive impact across the world.

“I’m particularly excited to see Nigeria as one of the high-performing markets with highly motivated freelancers who are hungry for learning and ready to take on new opportunities to become all-in-one travel professionals, as there is immense potential across this dynamic region.

“By providing free, extensive training, as well as flexible and independent freelance opportunities for everyone, we are empowering the next generation of Independent Travel Managers to take control of their careers while tapping into the rapidly growing travel space,” Alex Weinstein, founder of Dyninno Group and Trevolution Group comments.

Dreamport has been developed as a comprehensive digital platform that enables freelancers to become contracted Independent Travel Managers, making it easier to earn freelance income in the travel industry while providing a possibility for earning extra income in developing regions.

The platform also offers a complete, free training program that covers a range of topics, including marketing, customer service, travel industry standards, and digital tools. Independent Travel Managers are primarily responsible for delivering outstanding customer service and identifying the best travel routes, international airfare tickets, and auxiliary products that meet each traveller’s preferences.

The only requirements for the platform application are a good level of English and a stable internet connection. Dreamport is, therefore, also suitable for complete beginners, as no previous industry experience or education is required.

Based on Trevolution Group’s airfare sales in 2024, Africa is emerging as one of the fastest-growing global markets with a significant increase in both international and domestic travel, while Nigeria stands out as the top destination of choice for foreign visitors seeing a surging 30 per cent increase in inbound travel compared to the pre-pandemic period. As more airlines extend their network of direct flights to the African continent, the growing demand is predicted to reach new peaks throughout 2025 and beyond, to which Dreamport’s travel agents also contribute significantly.

And although Nigeria’s unemployment rate had dropped to 3.1 per cent in 2023, among young adults it is still twice as high. Thus, with the rapid development of digital technologies and with remote settings becoming more common across the globe, servicing as a freelance travel manager is a smart solution for those looking for more flexibility and independence on a day-to-day basis.

Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt are the leading Nigerian cities most contracted travel freelancers come from, while India, the Philippines, Ghana, and the United States are among the most popular international destinations serviced Dreamport customers from around the world choose to fly to, with the US and Canada standing out as the top departure points.

Domestic travel across Nigeria is also rising in popularity contributing to almost 43 per cent of all flight booking requests. As a result, a total of over 10,000 ticket leads have been processed to date across the traditional leisure tourism and the emerging visiting-friends-and-relatives segment.

