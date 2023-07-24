Nigeria Customer Service Index berths to empower organisations improve service delivery

The Nigeria Customer Service Index (NCSI), a platform that measures customer satisfaction across diverse sectors in Nigeria has been developed to drive excellence in customer service.

NCSI launched by the West African Association of Customer Service Professionals (WAACSP) aims to empower organisations to improve their service delivery, thereby contributing to Nigeria’s overall economic growth and development.

Yvonne MacCarthy, board chairperson, WAACSP during the dialogue and media parley recently held in Lagos emphasised the importance of a strong customer service culture, stating, “It is vital to understand the state of your customer service landscape and key trends within the industry.”

“We want to collect the most credible results for Nigerian consumers and the economic sector for revenue growth,” she said.

MacCarthy said the goal is to build a world where excellent customer service is achieved, stating that she’s confident that every index will contribute enormously to the sectors captured.

Jennifer Orode, director, media and communications for the NCSI stated that the Nigeria Customer Service Index is a multi-sector satisfaction survey platform which will publish how customers have rated and ranked each organisation.

Read also: Cheap funding, improved seedlings can help unlock Nigeria’s palm oil potentials – Onyiuke

This data-driven approach according to Orode aims to empower businesses with valuable insights to enhance their service delivery.

“The report will be made available to the public and NSCI will help businesses to know the gaps and where they need to improve and what they need to do,” Orade said.

She explained that unethical practices are killing businesses more than economic factors and the index will serve as a stepping point to correct these practices.

“Businesses fail not because the external environment is bad but it fails mostly because of the internal factors that we have control of and we don’t value them. That is why we are here. We are making people know about this, sending messages to every brand in the country. Making visibility and awareness. This will improve customer services and boost SMEs’ contribution in the country,” she said.

At the event, panellists discussed the challenges and opportunities facing the Nigerian customer service industry and shared their perspectives on how the NCSI could drive collaboration and growth within the sector.