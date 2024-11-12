Nigeria committed to AfCFTA’s digital trade protocol – Minister

Jumoke Oduwole, minister of trade and investment

Jumoke Oduwole, minister of trade and investment, has restated Nigeria’s commitment to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Protocol on Digital Trade, saying it would not only promote digital transformation on the continent but also support the growth and use of African digital platforms.

Oduwole spoke at the 15th AfCFTA Council of Ministers Responsible for Trade, highlighting Nigeria’s support for the committee’s recommendations and the transformative potential of digital trade for Africa.

She emphasised the significance of digital infrastructure and robust data protection.

“Nigeria fully supports the recommendations of the committee of senior trade officials. We recognise the value of leveraging digital infrastructure across state parties while considering the need for strong provisions on the protection of personal data, to build trust among ourselves and prevent fraud and cyber-crimes,” Oduwole stated.

The two-day meeting held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, aims to set pragmatic rules that will drive digital transformation across Africa. Its implementation is expected to support the growth of African-owned small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through enhanced digital platforms and computing facilities.

Oduwole expressed optimism about the protocol’s role in boosting economic activity and empowering SMEs within State Parties.

“The Protocol on Digital Trade has provided strong and pragmatic rules that will not only promote digital transformation on the continent but also support the growth and use of African digital platforms and computing facilities by African-owned small and medium enterprises,” she added.

The minister commended the Secretariat, the committee on digital trade, and senior trade officials for their efforts, which ensured the timely completion of the protocol’s annexes.

She said this milestone was seen as essential for the operationalisation of the new protocol, expected to catalyse economic growth, increase trade, create jobs, and reduce poverty across the continent.

“I wish to join other delegations in appreciating the enormous work done by the Secretariat, Committee on Digital Trade, and Senior Trade Officials, which has enabled us to deliver the Annexes within the approved timeframe, This will, no doubt, ensure that the seamless operationalisation of the new protocol will catalyze economic development by increasing trade, creating jobs, and reducing poverty, as well as optimising the industrial structure of the continent,” the minister said.

