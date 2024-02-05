Nigeria climbs five places in corruption index, falls below Sub-Sahara Africa’s average point

Nigeria climbed five places in the 2023 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) released by Transparency International (TI) on Tuesday, now ranking 145th out of 180 countries evaluated. The country’s score increased by one point, reaching 25 out of a possible 10o.

In the previous 2022 ranking, Nigeria also improved, climbing to 150th place from 154th, maintaining its score of 24 out of 100 points from the 2021 assessment.

The CPI assesses the perceived level of corruption in each country’s public sector on a scale of zero to 100, where zero indicates high corruption and 100 signifies very clean governance.

Nigeria’s slight improvement falls below the Sub-Saharan African average of 33 points.

Seychelles (CPI score: 71) leads the region, followed by Cabo Verde (64) and Botswana (59), while Equatorial Guinea (17), South Sudan (13), and Somalia (11) scored the lowest with no evident progress.

Nigeria shares its 145th spot with Liberia, Madagascar, and Mozambique in the 2023 CPI.

The report noted various corruption challenges across the region, ranging from bribery and extortion to political interference in justice systems.