Nigeria challenges surmountable says Nasarawa speaker

Danladi Jatau, Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has urged Nigerians to keep hope alive, stating that the numerous challenges bedeviling the country were surmountable.

Jatau, in a statement by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna, y in Lafia, appreciated Nigerians for their patience, loyalty, understanding, and support to the government.

The speaker acknowledged the country’s challenges, ranging from insecurity to economic hardship, stating, however, that there was hope to overcome them.

Jatau saluted the relentless efforts of the founding fathers and noted that their efforts would never go in vain.

He said that the progress and development achieved so far in the country was a result of Nigerians loyalty, patience, understanding, and support for both the past and present governments in the country.

The speaker congratulated all Nigerians at 64 and Nasarawa state citizens at 28 and wished for more fruitful and rewarding years ahead.

He noted that despite challenges, significant progress has been made since creation, as both the state and the country are not stagnant.

“I want to appreciate our founding fathers for ensuring that we got independence in the country.

“Since we got independence in the country, so far so good; the country is progressing and is moving forward despite our challenges; we are not stagnant as a nation and as a state,” he said.

Jatau also urged Nigerians to use the independence anniversary and reflect on the sacrifices of the nation’s founding fathers.

He called on all to strive towards ensuring that their labours were never in vain by contributing positively to the development of the country.

The speaker called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the nation’s unity, peace, progress, and development.

He urged them to pray to overcome the security and economic hardship, among other challenges facing the nation.

Jatau also called on the people of the state and Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu, Gov. Abdullahi Sule, and other leaders at all levels to succeed.

The speaker urged the people to remain law-abiding, respect constituted authorities, and live peacefully with one another for development to thrive.

