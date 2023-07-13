Nigeria can emerge 5th largest economy by 2075 – Mupita

Mupita said that Nigeria has what it takes to become one of the biggest economies in the world. This is in reference to a Goldman Sachs’ reported which projected Nigeria to be the 5th biggest global economy by 2075.

Ralph Mupita, Group president/CEO, of MTN Group said this in his keynote speech at the Business Day CEO forum, analysing that the country’s large and growing population offers a substantial consumer market and labor force.

“To realise this potential, Nigeria needs effective governance, economic policies, innovation, infrastructure investments, and improvements in education and healthcare.

“If all these are done effectively with the aim of attracting foreign investment and fostering sustainable development, Nigeria has the potential of becoming the 5th largest global economy by 2075,” he said.