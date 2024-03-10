Nigeria begins automated passport processing for citizens abroad

Nigerians living abroad can now apply for their passports online, the Ministry of interior announced Saturday.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior made the announcement on his official X account, imploring Nigerians in the diaspora to begin applications for their Nigerian passports through the official immigration portal.

“No more long queues or hassle. Apply online today and get your passport,” the ministry wrote on X

The launch, which was initially stipulated for March 8, seeks to simplify and streamline the passport application and collection process for Nigerians living far away from the Nigerian missions in different countries.

Although physical appearance is still required for passport renewals, the minister assured the public of plans to fully automate the process to eliminating inconveniences.

In January, Nigeria introduced automated passport application in Nigeria after long anticipated months eliminating the need for physical interaction, queues, and paperwork to create a contactless application process and prevent incidences of identity thefts.

The minister of interior announced that under the new automated system, Nigerians will only need to visit immigration centres for fingerprint biometrics, simplifying the passport application process by reducing the face-to-face requirements and making it more convenient for applicants.

The minister also revealed that Nigeria is planning to install more eGates in all its international airports, setting a December deadline for the installation of 16 eGates in Lagos airports.

He says the move will help in profiling diasporan Nigerians who enter the country, and simplify passport processing by requiring only a national identification number.