Nigeria at 62: Be hopeful, don’t despair, Gov. Abiodun admonishes Nigerians

As Nigeria marks 62 years of her independence from the British, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has urged Nigerians not to despair and not be discouraged by the current socio-economic challenges facing the country, but be hopeful of a better tomorrow.

Abiodun said that Nigeria, like some other nations in the world is facing an economic downturn and bugged down by insecurity, but with resilience and determination, the country will soon surmount the challenges.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, saluted Nigerians for their perseverance and called for their support as well as cooperation with the government at all levels, especially at this critical period in the country’s polity.

He noted that for Nigeria to survive the civil war and various military incursions, and still stand as one entity, indicates how unique the country is.

Abiodun further urged Nigerians to draw their strength from the oneness of the country, trudge on and be optimistic of light at the end of a dark tunnel.

The governor, however, appealed to the citizens to pray and give optimum support to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government in its bid to take the country to the next level of economic development, security and stability.

He noted that no country has grown and developed without the sacrifices of founding fathers and the citizens, expressing optimism that Nigeria, with all the hands on the deck, will get to the Promised Land.

While maintaining that Nigerians must not give up on the country, the governor charged the citizens to always demonstrate patriotism and work for unity, peace and progress in Nigeria.

In Ogun State, Abiodun reassured that his administration will continue to put in place, policies that will engender socio-economic development of the state, which in turn will ensure a prosperous ambience for the people.

He added that as a just and fair administration, developmental projects will continue executed equitably among the three senatorial districts.

The governor emphasised that the welfare, security of lives and property of Ogun people will continue to be at the front burner of his administration, while it will intensify efforts in creating a conducive ambience for investment to thrive in the state.

While congratulating Nigerians on the milestone of the 62nd Independence anniversary, Abiodun submitted that the country has every reason to celebrate our steady journey to greatness, since the lowering of the Union Jack on October 1st, 1960.