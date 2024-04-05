Nigeria and 65 countries now ‘off limits’ to UK travellers says FCDO

The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) recently updated its travel advisories, designating 66 countries including Nigeria as unsafe for foreign travelers.

Nigeria, Angola, Thailand, and 39 other countries are on the “red list”, while 24 countries are tagged “black list destinations that the Foreign Office advises against travel, deemed unsafe to travel.

These 66 countries, including Syria, Russia, Lebanon, and 63 others, are now off-limits to UK tourists due to safety concerns” too dangerous”, according to FCDO.

The latest additions to the FCDO list comprise Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Sudan, Lebanon, Israel, Belarus, and the Palestinian territories. These nations have been categorized as ‘red list’ or ‘black list‘ destinations by the UK Foreign Office, as confirmed by travel experts.

As the spring and summer getaway approaches, warnings have been issued for UK tourists and holidaymakers.

The Foreign Office has identified 24 ‘black list’ destinations where travel is strongly advised against or deemed non-essential:

Afghanistan

Belarus

Burkina Faso

Central African Republic

Chad

Haiti

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Lebanon

Libya

Mali

Niger

North Korea

The Palestinian territories

Russia

Somalia

Somaliland

South Sudan

Sudan

Syria

Ukraine

Venezuela

Yemen

The 42 ‘red list’ destinations that the Foreign Office advises against travel, or all but essential travel:

Algeria

Angola

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bangladesh

Benin

Burundi

Cameroon

Colombia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Djibouti

Ecuador

Egypt

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Georgia

India

Indonesia

Ivory Coast

Jordan

Kenya

Kosovo

Laos

Malaysia

Mauritania

Mexico

Moldova

Mozambique

Myanmar (Burma)

Nigeria

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Republic of Congo

Saudi Arabia

Tanzania

Thailand

Togo

Tunisia

Turkey

Uzbekistan