Nigeria and 65 countries now ‘off limits’ to UK travellers says FCDO

The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) recently updated its travel advisories, designating 66 countries including Nigeria as unsafe for foreign travelers.
Nigeria, Angola, Thailand, and 39 other countries are on the “red list”, while 24 countries are tagged “black list destinations that the Foreign Office advises against travel, deemed unsafe to travel.
These 66 countries, including Syria, Russia, Lebanon, and 63 others, are now off-limits to UK tourists due to safety concerns” too dangerous”, according to FCDO.
The latest additions to the FCDO list comprise Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Sudan, Lebanon, Israel, Belarus, and the Palestinian territories. These nations have been categorized as ‘red list’ or ‘black list‘ destinations by the UK Foreign Office, as confirmed by travel experts.
As the spring and summer getaway approaches, warnings have been issued for UK tourists and holidaymakers.
The Foreign Office has identified 24 ‘black list’ destinations where travel is strongly advised against or deemed non-essential:
Afghanistan
Belarus
Burkina Faso
Central African Republic
Chad
Haiti
Iran
Iraq
Israel
Lebanon
Libya
Mali
Niger
North Korea
The Palestinian territories
Russia
Somalia
Somaliland
South Sudan
Sudan
Syria
Ukraine
Venezuela
Yemen
The 42 ‘red list’ destinations that the Foreign Office advises against travel, or all but essential travel:
Algeria
Angola
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Bangladesh
Benin
Burundi
Cameroon
Colombia
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Djibouti
Ecuador
Egypt
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Georgia
India
Indonesia
Ivory Coast
Jordan
Kenya
Kosovo
Laos
Malaysia
Mauritania
Mexico
Moldova
Mozambique
Myanmar (Burma)
Nigeria
Pakistan
Papua New Guinea
Philippines
Republic of Congo
Saudi Arabia
Tanzania
Thailand
Togo
Tunisia
Turkey
Uzbekistan