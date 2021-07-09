COVID-19: UK removes travel warning against Nigeria

The United Kingdom has removed the COVID-19 travel advisory warning on Nigeria.

On Thursday, the UK updated its travel advisory which previously advised against all travel to Nigeria.

Nigeria is however on the amber list but double vaccinated people will not have to quarantine when coming from amber list countries after 19 July.

The update, made on the country’s website on Thursday, comes along with the announcement by the Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, that fully vaccinated British residents will no longer need to self-isolate upon their return from another country.

Shapps said that citizens who had been fully vaccinated through the UK’s mass immunisation programme will no longer have to self-isolate when they return to the country from countries on the UK’s amber list. Nigeria is still on the Amber list.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday had revealed plans to lift most of England’s coronavirus restrictions, including face masks and social distancing from July 19.

The United Kingdom had initially pushed to fully reopen on June 21 but had rescheduled due to a surge in the new contagious Delta variant, which makes up for many new infections in Britain.

“Freedom Day” or “Step 4” in the government’s plan will take place on July 19 if the government’s “four tests” for easing Covid restrictions are met.

The tests include confirming if the vaccine rollout is successful and that infection rates do not translate to hospitalisations.