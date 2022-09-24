Nigeria Air begins recruitment of pilots, crew

The Nigeria Air Limited, the country’s proposed national carrier has commenced the recruitment of qualified pilots and crew members for its operation that is expected to be launched soon.

This was disclosed by the aviation ministry in a memo posted on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“Nigeria Air is now recruiting qualified crew for the following positions: Experienced, and current B737 Captains; Experienced, and Current B737 First Officers; Experienced, and Current B737 Senior Cabin Crew and Cabin Crew Experienced, and Current B737 Engineers (B1/B2 preferred),” the memo noted.

It said the positions are based in Abuja or Lagos and that competitive salaries are offered.

The memo stated that an application portal for other open positions will be available shortly on the website; www.nigeriaair.world.

Qualified candidates are required to forward their Curriculum Vitae (CVs) to recruitment@nigeriaair.world

“However, due to the immediate recruitment requirements for the above operational positions only, we ask that CVs be sent to the following email address: recruitment@nigeriaair.world,” the memo read.

It said, “Your application will be carefully assessed, and suitable candidates will be invited for an interview,”

“We will not reply to applications that do not meet the above criteria,” the memo noted.

Hadi Sirika, the minister of Aviation had on Friday announced that Ethiopian Airlines has emerged the preferred bidder of Nigeria Air, as core investor following a successful bid.

The airline won the bid with a consortium and they will have 95 controlling shares.

Sirika said Ethiopian Airlines will have 49 percent equity while the other consortium will have 46 percent and the Federal Government will owe five percent equity.