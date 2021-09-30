Nigeria @61: IGP assures maximum security

Nigeria’s inspector-general of police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba has assured maximum security of lives and properties as Nigeria marks its 61st independence anniversary tomorrow, October 1.

The IGP in a statement signed by Frank Mba, spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), said the police have put in place adequate security measures to protect the citizens and ensure the success of all the activities lined up for the anniversary celebration throughout the period and beyond.

The IGP said: “Assistant Inspectors- General of Police, Commissioners of Police in all the zonal and state commands and the FCT have been directed to lead the independence anniversary security operations from the frontline.

“They are to ensure high visibility and confidence-boosting patrols around the venues of the celebrations, residential areas, and public places to prevent any infiltration by hostile elements.”

The IGP, while congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari, and Nigerians on the occasion of the independence anniversary celebration, pledged the unalloyed loyalty of the NPF to the sovereignty of the country as well as its unflinching commitment to combating crimes and criminality in the country and ensuring the safety of the citizenry.

He also called on all citizens to go about the celebrations in the most peaceful and law-abiding manner, while appealing for a new sense of Pan-Nigerian spirit, patriotism, love and deliberate efforts by leaders at all levels at deescalating ethnic tensions and suspicions in the land.

He further enjoined the citizenry to continue to cooperate with the police and other security agencies in fighting crimes and criminality in the country.