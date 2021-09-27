Makinde urges citizens to pray for Nigeria @61

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, charged Nigerians to keep praying for the country to overcome its current challenges.

The governor, who made the call during a special thanksgiving service to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary, held at the Cathedral of St Peter, Aremo, Ibadan, added that despite the myriad of problems facing the country, all hope is not lost.

A statement by Taiwo Adisa, the chief press secretary to Makinde, indicated that the governor was represented at the event by the secretary to the state government (SSG), Olubamiwo Adeosun.

The statement quoted him as saying that residents of the state should continue to support and pray for his government to succeed in its avowed determination to uplift the state.

He said: “We thank God for the grace to see the 61st year of Nigeria. Many of us were here last year and, by the grace of God, we are here today.

“There is a lot we need to thank God for. He has been merciful to us and we have received many blessings and grace. We know there are still a lot of things to be done as a country. So, I think as people of God, we should continue to pray for Nigeria, that our good Lord who has started good works with us will be faithful to complete them for us.

“A year ago, we were talking about security here. It was tense in our city and land. I want to thank all of us because we have put hands together to get the security situation much calmer. So, thank you very much for what you are doing to make the security situation much better.

But, always, if you see something, say something and do something about it.

“The government is no magician and cannot be everywhere. So, anywhere you see something that should not be, please raise the word.

“We also thank God for our children who have started school. We thank God for the free education policy of this administration.

“Please, continue to pray for us so that we will be able to complete the good works we have started.”

In his sermon, the provost of the Cathedral of St.Peter, Aremo, Ibadan, Adewale Adebiyi, urged leaders in the country to rule with absolute fear of God.

He maintained that Nigerian leaders should continue to live and lead in accordance with “God’s injunctions.”

He also admonished leaders to uphold justice and fairness on all issues.

According to him, Nigerian leaders and followers must be pious, fearless, patriotic and courageous in their day-to-day activities.

He said: “Nigerians need the support of their leaders now more than ever before, as they are facing a myriad of problems.”

The event had in attendance the chief of staff to Governor Makinde, Segun Ogunwuyi, head of service, Ololade Agboola, deputy chief of staff, Abdul Majeed Mogbonjubola, and other appointees.