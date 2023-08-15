Niger Junta: Putin advocates for peaceful resolution

The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin is calling for a peaceful resolution to the Niger crisis while speaking to the leader of the Mali junta, Assimi Goita, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

“The importance of resolving the situation with regard to the Republic of Niger exclusively by peaceful political and diplomatic means was emphasized,” the Kremlin said.

Putin is currently holding meetings with West African countries backing the Niger junta leaders since they toppled president Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

He met privately with Burkina Faso’s interim military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, last week, over the Niger crisis.

After the junta, Mali and Burkina Faso had pledged their support to Niger, as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) finds ways to end the crisis.

Read alsoNiger coup: ECOWAS vows to hold Russia accountable for Wagner Group’s actions

Niger’s military last month imprisoned President Mohamed Bazoum and dissolved the elected government, drawing condemnation from regional powers which have activated a standby military force they say will be deployed as a last resort if talks fail.

Niger Republic coup, Abdourahmane Tchiani, on Sunday, August 13, 2023, said the coup that ousted former President Mohammed Bazoum was “well intended”, adding that “they struck to starve off an imminent threat that would have affected not only the Niger Republic but also Nigeria”. He also said that they were opened to dialogue.