NiDCOM says few Nigerians agree to return from Tunisia

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has said that few Nigerians agreed to return home from Tunisia, following that country’s president’s remarks on February 21.

Tunisian President Kais Saied, at a meeting of Tunisia’s National Security Council, on February 21, had called for urgent measures against sub-Saharan migrants.

Saied also urged Tunisian security forces to halt illegal immigration and described the migrant influx as a conspiracy to change the country’s democratic makeup.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of NiDCOM, however, on her official Twitter account, @abikedabiri, on Monday said Asari Allotey, Nigeria’s ambassador to Tunisia, was in consultation with the Nigerian community.

“Here is an update on the situation in Tunisia, where blacks have been victims of racial attacks. Our ambassador is in consultation with the Nigerian community, on a decision on evacuation.

“Those that have agreed to return to Nigeria are very few and the mission is working with the IOM to arrange tickets for them.

Read also: FG mulls postponement of population census

“The many others want to wait it out, praying it will soon pass, following the intervention of the AU and the African Group of Ambassadors.

“Though we don’t really have a large community of Nigerians in Tunisia as many of them are those rescued from the Mediterranean after a failed attempt to cross from Libya, the mission will update if they do request to return.”

The Tunisian president has, however, denounced making racist comments. NAN