FG mulls postponement of population census

Clement Agba, minister of state for budget and national planning, on Monday, hinted on the postponement of the population and housing census to May 2023 from March earlier announced by the National Population Commission (NPC).

Speaking during a ‘high level partners’ engagement’ on the 2023 population and housing census in Abuja, Agba stated that of N889 billion required to conduct the census, only N291.5 billion had been committed by the government.

According to him, “The total requirement for the Census (including post Census activities) is N869 billion.

Census requirement is N626b, which is about $6 per capita (just slightly above the threshold of up to $5 per capita). Post-Census (up to 2025) – N243b ($527m).

“So far, the government has committed N291.5 billion ($632m) to the census, making it 46 percent of total funding for the census. An additional (immediate) sum of N327.2bn ($709.9m) is required to complete the census”, Agba said.

He also noted the recommendations for the exercise to be postponed to May, 2023.

He said, “The last census in Nigeria was conducted in 2006. In 2014, the previous government proposed another census for 2016 in line with the UN recommendation for the Decennial Census.

“That administration, however, exited in 2015 without accomplishing the wish. From 2015 to 2016, the country slipped into a recession due to the crash in oil price and production.

“In 2018/2019, the government recommitted to the conduct of the census. In 2020, Covid-19 disrupted plans for the exercise. The census was rescheduled for March 2023, but now recommended to hold in May 2023. In 2021/2022, funds were appropriated for the Census. The census was initially planned for 2022, but was moved to 2023, after the elections.”

In her remarks, Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, budget and national planning, said that the Federal Government envisaged a credible census exercise with the use of digital technology, adding that the 2023 census would involve the use of digital maps.

She stressed on ensuring the use of digital technology for credible, reliable, and acceptable outcomes; and provides accurate and well-disaggregated data for strategic planning and policy making.

“I am pleased to intimate you that the 2023 Population and Housing Census will be Green Census involving the use of digital maps, digital questionnaires and cloud computingto ensure compliance with the global climate change campaign for reduction of emission by 30 percent unconditionally and an additional 15 percent conditionally by the year 2030.”

The country representative, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Ulla Mueller noted that population management has remained a critical issue in national development. She stressed the need for inclusivity in the census by giving women prior attention.

Nasir Kwarra, the executive chairman of National Population Commission (NPC), commended the partners and expressed the determination of the commission to deliver a credible and digital census that would ensure accurate data for national development.