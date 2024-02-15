NGX Group, capital market community visit Ogunbanjo, Wigwe’s families

Representatives of the board and management of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and key stakeholders from the capital market community paid condolence visits to the families of late Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo and Herbert Wigwe.

Led by Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman of NGX Group, the delegation included representatives from Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Association of Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, and NG Clearing.

Expressing deep condolences to the Ogunbanjo family, Kwairanga highlighted Bamofin Ogunbanjo’s esteemed leadership in the capital market, emphasising his kindness and humility.

Temi Popoola, Group CEO of NGX Group, acknowledged Ogunbanjo’s significant impact on the Nigerian capital market and his transformative leadership during his tenure as Council President of the Exchange and the first Group Chairman of NGX Group.

Oscar N. Onyema, outgoing Group CEO, mourned the loss, stating, “It is a very painful loss, and only God can grant this family the strength to bear this loss.”

Oluwole Adeosun, CIS president remembered Ogunbanjo as a dependable and trustworthy supporter of the institute, while Haruna Jalo-Waziri, CEO of CSCS, described him as a good man to the core.

Tinu Awe, CEO of NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), consoled the Ogunbanjo family, sharing tales of the wonderful times they had shared and noting how irreplaceable he was in their lives.

The visit also extended to the family of late Herbert Wigwe, where Kwairanga conveyed the capital market’s shock and pledged ongoing support. He acknowledged him not just as a corporate mogul but also as a renowned philanthropist committed to community service and the progress and development of the nation. Dr. Wigwe played a pivotal role, bringing his exceptional passion, energy, and expertise to the transformation of Access Bank and the financial sector.

Aigboje Aig-Imokhuede, Chairman of Coronation Group, expressed gratitude for the acknowledgment of Wigwe’s contributions and pledged to uphold his legacy.

NGX Group and Nigerian capital market community stand in solidarity with the bereaved families during this challenging time.