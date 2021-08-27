NGX CEO lauds Lafarge Africa’s commitment to sustainable business practices

The Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Limited, Temi Popoola, has commended Lafarge Africa Plc for demonstrating its commitment to adopting sustainable business practices. This was expressed at the Facts Behind the Sustainability Report presentation by Lafarge Africa Plc on the NGX platform which held on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Speaking at the event, Popoola noted that, “With the recent advancements in climate change and the global charge to achieve sustainable development, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors are increasingly becoming a critical part of the investment decision-making process. This clearly highlights the big shift in the global financial industry in favour of sustainable business practices and this trend is most likely to continue at an accelerating pace. I must, therefore, applaud Lafarge Africa’s commitment to this cause with the timely and consistent release of their sustainability report, and commend the Board and Executive Management of Lafarge Africa Plc for demonstrating its leadership in advancing sustainability in the industrial goods sector.”

On his part, the Chairman, Lafarge Africa Plc, Adebode Adefioye stated, “As a Premium Board member company of NGX, we understand our responsibility to corporate governance and sustainability in its entire. Through partnership and advocacy we are driving the agenda doggedly deploying innovation, as well as championing how Nigeria can build better. Our approach is holistic and strategically driven to ensure we are scaling reach and impacting the economic, environmental and social sphere.”

This was further amplified by the Country Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa Plc, Khaled El-Dokani who stated, “Lafarge Africa being a part of Holcim Group – the worlds innovative and sustainable building solution provider – has fully enlisted sustainability at its core. This has been demonstrated by being one of its corporate values and the underpinning of our business operations. It remains a strategic focus for us as an organisation and its fully expressed in our global corporate positioning, ‘building progress for people and planet’.”

In delivering the presentation, the Communication, Public Affairs & Sustainable Development Director, Lafarge Africa Plc, Folashade Ambrose Medebem stated, “The year 2020 was indeed unprecedented. Nonetheless, we are geared to deliver greater impact in the coming years. As a member of an organisation operating in 70 markets of the world, we are implementing initiatives that suit our local context, yet deliver value for all. The efforts of Lafarge Africa Sustainability initiatives are driven around the four pillars of its Strategy: Climate and Energy, Circular Economy, Environment and Community. Ours will always be a progressive endeavour towards building progress for people and planet.”

NGX continues to support listed companies, market and entire ecosystem to continue adopting sustainable business practices and grow their competence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting. This was reiterated by the Acting Divisional Head, Business Support Services, NGX Limited, Mrs Irene Robinson-Ayanwale. She said, “Our overarching objective is to see more companies approach and embrace sustainability from a knowledge perspective, realising how much impact and value they are able to create for their respective businesses and stakeholders.”