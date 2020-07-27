NGO to host virtual careers series for women across Africa

Leading NGO dedicated to the growth of women, 360 Woman Africa, is set to host a 3-Day Virtual Career Series for women across the globe.

The training which will begin on Wednesday, July 29 and run till Friday, July 30, 2020 seeks to enlighten attendees on essential skills and effective means of deploying their skills in the workplace.

According to the organisers, attendees will be exposed to unique viewpoints, the power of feedback, growth trends, leadership, career flexibility, communication, job satisfaction, smart financial management and much more.

Billed to speak at the three-day series are first class professionals including Funke Amobi (Country Head, Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC ), Nkiru Olumide-Ojo (Regional Executive Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Standard Bank Group), Bankole Williams (CEO, Live Your Dreams Africa Ltd) , Sophie Mahlogonolo Masipa, Founder Fikira Consulting, Co-Founder Kgommu International , Senami Amusu (CEO, Growvest) and Yvonne Ofodile (MD, Zetile Oil and Gas Ltd) among others.

Speaking about the objective of the series, Yvonne Chioma Ofodile, who also doubles as the organisation’s COO, expressed confidence in the quality of speakers and the impact their sessions will have on attendees.

In her words, “The objective of the series is to improve the leadership potential of female employees and better equip them for maximum impact in their organizations while also addressing their personal career needs. This has become necessary seeing the job insecurity caused by the current global crisis and for us at 360 Woman Africa, we are driven by the need for proactive solutions, which is why we decided to bring together Human Resource managers, directors from multinationals and other seasoned professionals to drive this edition.”

360 Woman Africa is a personal, leadership and enterprise skill development organization for women in Africa. The organization has in the last six years actively trained over 11,000 women through various empowerment and skill development projects on online and offline platforms.