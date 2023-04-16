NGO, partner upscale domestic workers skills in Nigeria

In an effort to upscale and improve the lives of citizens of Nigeria, Here to Help Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation, and Let it Shine Academy (LISA), have trained and educated domestic workers on increasing their skills in different fields.

The eight-day certification course, an intensive training programme, cuts across a range of topic areas like first aid, workplace conduct, human rights, and more.

According to the partners, education is empowerment “and we believe equipping domestic workers with the skill set required to shift to perform in their field and beyond is one of the first steps required to shift the narrative around this industry.”

Adedamola Ososanya, co-founder of Here to Help Nigeria, said, “As part of this course we were able to teach them everything from personal branding to CPR, first aid and household safety. For this, they are better employees and solution providers to you.

She thanked the employers who believed in their workers enough to send them to this program, “because of your belief in them they are more knowledgeable and well-rounded employees ready to take on the world,” she said.

Here to Help Nigeria’s overall mission is aimed at creating a skilled workforce of educated employees for employers. While seeking to create a world where rights are protected and skill sets fairly compensated for the employees.

“We both believe in empowerment and that’s why we entered this partnership with Here to Help Nigeria,” said Fatima Mamman, head of strategy for LISA.

According to her, LISA, which specialises more in children, pulled resources together to help improve the lives of domestic workers in the country.

“We’re always interested in supporting education as a whole not just like for children and we found that we had the resources that to complement each other to make something like this happen,” she said.

According to Mamman, there are plans already in motion to reach out to more people and improve on what was achieved with the maiden edition of the programme.

Grace Owolabi, one of the beneficiaries, said that the programme was an eye-opener and had transformed her into a better person.

“Before now, I had little knowledge about being a first responder but the insights from this programme have been immense.

“With this programme, I’ve also got to know my fundamental human rights and how to defend it as a citizen of this country, act in a case of sexual assault and harassment,” she said. “Today, I know how best to interact and work in an official space with this training.”

Owolabi thanked the organisers for the impact of the programme on their lives and called on other people to join, learn and improve in the various aspect of their lives.