NGO launches mobile app to checkmate insecurity in Kwara

The Information Technology Professionals Association (ITPA), Kwara State branch, has launched a mobile app to complement the efforts of the state government and security agencies in checking crimes in the state.

The software is also beneficial to the ministries and other offices of government and private organisations for tracking and other security purposes.

The launch, which was held in Ilorin, the state capital, was part of the events of ITPA’s annual conference themed, ‘ICT; A Viable Tool for Effective Management and Control of Emerging Security Threats’.

In his introductory remarks, Opakunle Ridwan Ayinde, president of the association, explained that the newly launched app was part of their contributions and support for the administration to effectively manage the emerging security threats and expand the knowledge base of government officials on digital skills.

Ayinde also explained that the association is an umbrella body for all ICT professionals operating within the state, while requesting that the government and other relevant authorities should patronise their members amid the prevailing clamour for e-governance and for making security control technology-driven.

The occasion attracted top officials of government, heads of security agencies, ICT experts and students as well as Paul Odama, Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Umar Kayode Sidiq, representative of Emir of Ilorin; Rafiu Ajakaye, chief press secretary to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq; Temi Kolawole, managing director, Ilorin Innovation Hub; Ajayi Okasanmi, spokesman of Kwara State Police Command and representatives of other security chiefs.

Ibrahim Akaje, Kwara State Commissioner for Business Innovation and Technology, who represented the Governor, said the importance of ICT cannot be overemphasized in the global security challenge and the digital economic competitiveness.

He noted that the administration is open to all innovative ideas to move the state forward both in the areas of public safety and economic status.

“We understand the global challenge of insecurity and the fact that the digital economy is important for any nation that wants to triumph. So, we cannot underestimate the value of ICT in achieving positive results in those things.

“Also, the idea of most of our ongoing projects like ICT Innovation Hub and Visual Arts Centre are to change the narratives and project the state through the digital economy”, he said.

He commended the association for working so hard to make good impacts, saying their service to promote IT knowledge is appreciated.

On his part, Odama noted that without ICT the world cannot move, especially that the security work is getting complex that it becomes important for an average police officer to be IT-compliant, adding that the app will assist in the fight against crime.

He assured the association that the State Police Command will key into their projects, including enrolling his men in their subsequent training on ICT.

Ajakaye, in his paper presentation, described the emergence of new media as a revolutionary leap from the primitive age when humanity relied on crude methods such as bush burning, gun shooting, and drumming to send messages to neighboring villages less than a kilometer away.

The Governor’s aide, who spoke on the topic ‘Communication in the Age of New Media: Opportunities and Challenges’, said: “Today, we can send a message to and influence activities in the farthest place on earth with just a click of the mouse. This is technology and new media in action.

“One of the strongest impacts of the new media is in the career space and public discourse. Careers such as social media influencing, content management, graphic designing, user experience designer, user interface designer and many others have sprung up and sometimes have better remuneration than traditional careers,” he said.

He listed the provision of faster, cheaper and easier media platforms as opportunities that the new media offers to reach a broader range of audience.

“My assessment of the media space is that many Nigerians have embraced the use of the new media to market their trades or project their views on all issues, including how they relate with other people. This, indeed, is an important phase in human civilisation. Interestingly, I fear that not many have taken time to understand the law or studied the global trend in the use of the new media.

“There seems to be a consensus, particularly in Nigeria, that the new media is a place where everything is allowed, a free-for-all. It is not. This has led to serious friction and hot debates on what qualify as free speech, qualified commentary, and what is not.”

He appealed to people to use the new media more responsibly to improve their own lot, including fostering robust debates on issues of public importance.

“In doing so, we all have a responsibility to draw the limits so that we do not cause more harm than good. Cancel culture, cyber bullying, fake news, impersonation, intentional falsehoods, and the likes are disasters waiting to happen. And the hunter may also become the hunted,” Ajakaye added.

Okasanmi urged parents to familiarise themselves with the use of modern technology, adding that everyone must be conscious of how they use technological gadgets in order not to encourage crime and its fallouts in the society.