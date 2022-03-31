NFF sacks Super Eagles technical crew after World Cup qualifier defeat

The Nigeria Football Federation ( NFF) has sacked the entire technical crew of the Super Eagles following the failure of the senior national team to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi in a statement said the two-year contract offered to Eguavoen has been withdrawn.

“Following the failure of the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the erstwhile Technical Adviser, Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down from that position with immediate effect,” Sanusi said.

“The NFF has in the meantime withdrawn the two-and-half year’s contract offered the coaches and terminated the appointment of the entire technical crew of the team with immediate effect.”

Sanusi said a “new crew will be announced after a proper review to lead the new charge of reinvigorating the Super Eagles to face future challenges appropriately.

“We thank the coaches and team officials for their service to the nation and wish them success in their future endeavours.”

This development comes two days after failing to qualify the Super Eagles for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Needing a win to beat Ghana to the ticket, his men were only able to play for a 1-1 draw at the MKO Abiola Stadium. Thomas Partey gave the Black Stars a ninth-minute lead before William Troost-Ekong restored parity from the penalty mark following a foul on Ademola Lookman.

Following their inability to get a winner, their dream of featuring in the global football showpiece billed for the Middle East nation faded into thin air.