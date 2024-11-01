Next Big Deal Hub empowers 60 African entrepreneurs in diaspora

Next Big Deal Hub, a non-profit organisation, has empowered 60 African entrepreneurs and professionals on how to develop, sustain and enhance businesses in the diaspora.

During a business summit recently in London, the NGO provided a platform for attendees to exchange ideas, form strategic partnerships, and gain practical insights to accelerate their entrepreneurial journeys.

Speaking at the summit, Bukola Jaiyeola, Founder of Next Big Deal Hub, pointed out that success is not merely a matter of luck but a combination of strategic planning and a growth mindset.

Jaiyeola said, “Networking amongst like-minded driven individuals, knowledge sharing, and personal growth remains a crucial factor towards enhancing brands growth and sustainability.

“Success is achievable for everyone with the right strategies and mindset, entrepreneurs can rise above challenges, scale their businesses, and achieve income multiplication, particularly in the global markets.”

“Today’s event is a continuation of my mission to provide guidance and support for individuals seeking to grow, connect, and thrive in the United Kingdom business landscape,” she added.

The non-profit organisation explained that entrepreneurs leveraging their unique strengths, building strong networks, and continuously seeking opportunities for growth play a crucial part in their growth and sustainable development.

