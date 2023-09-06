Nexford University appoints Inneh as Nigeria country director

Nexford University, a next-generation online university based in Washington D.C., has announced the appointment of Oghogho Inneh as its new country director in Nigeria.

Oghogho joins Nexford University from the Nigerian University of Technology and Management (NUTM), where she served as the director of the Project Management Office and led the project team to launch and grow the start-up University, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Fadl Tarzi, CEO of Nexford University, who announced the appointment, said: “We are thrilled that Oghogho has joined our global team. She brings a unique blend of strategy and execution expertise with a deep commitment to positive social impact on the continent.

“Oghogho will help Nexford deepen our partnerships with local and regional organisations which in turn will expand the future career prospects of our graduates.”

Commenting on her appointment, Inneh said: “I am looking forward to working with the excellent team at Nexford University.

“Together with our partners, I am confident that we will competitively and effectively respond to the learning needs of Nigeria’s future workforce and provide employers with the professional development and skills needed for their employees,”

Nexford University has been one of the trailblazers in the online education landscape, offering Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Digital Transformation and a diverse range of courses, certifications, and Bachelor of Business Administration programs in high-demand fields like Artificial Intelligence, Entrepreneurship, Business Analytics, Digital Marketing, e-commerce, International Business, and more.

Founded in 2018, Nexford University is designed for a global audience looking to build in-demand skills while earning recognised and accredited credentials. It has reimagined what a modern university experience looks like, torn down the walls of the traditional campus, and designed a modern learning experience 100 percent online.