News Central manager pushes for collective efforts towards promoting mental health in Africa

… Recognised as Africa Mental Health Ambassador

Kayode Akintemi, Managing Director of News Central Media Limited has advocated for collective efforts towards promoting mental health in Africa.

Speaking at Africa Mental Health and Wellness conference recently in Abuja where he was recognised as Africa Mental Health Ambassador, the media expert espoused actionable strategies for advocating and raising awareness for mental well-being.

The award was presented to Kayode Akintemi by the Federal Commissioner representing Enugu, Ginika Tor on behalf of the organisation at the conference organised by the Women Impact Summit which featured insightful discussions, workshops, and deliberations on strategies for promoting mental health in Africa.

During the presentation, Tor highlighted the efforts and advocacy of the media mogul in mental health awareness and well-being in the continent.

The event also featured presentations, strategy sessions and panel discussions on pertinent issues in mental health awareness.

The Co-Founders, David James Egwu and Utchay Odims appreciated the work of the News Central CEO in creating awareness towards mental health and urged the general public to invest in mental health and well-being in Africa. The certificate of honour shows the outstanding efforts of the selected leaders across sectors and their commitment to promoting a positive impact in several communities across Nigeria.

The Africa Mental Health and Wellness Conference was created to address the challenges associated with mental health in Nigeria. The event featured insight and discussions from industry leaders and senior professionals on improving mental health awareness through various contemporary strategies.