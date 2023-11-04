Newcastle ends Arsenal’s Premier League unbeaten run

The Arsenal unbeaten start to the Premier League season ended as Newcastle battled to a 1-0 win at St. James’ Park on Saturday night.

The Gunners and Liverpool are the only away teams to pick up League wins at St James’ Park in 2023 and off the back of a tame Carabao Cup exit in midweek, this promised to be a stern test of the title credentials of Mikel Arteta’s side.

A goalless first half became an increasingly ill-tempered affair, sparked by a wild challenge from Kai Havertz. He escaped with a yellow card, with three Newcastle players earning the same punishment for their complaints. Bruno Guimaraes got away without even a booking just before half-time, when he swung a frustrated forearm at Jorginho and caught the midfielder’s head.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium and it was Newcastle who took the lead with 20 minutes of the second-half played, with the help of a lengthy VAR review. Anthony Gordon smashed the ball home from a couple of yards out and the goal stood, once it had been checked for a foul, offside and whether the ball had got out of play in the build-up.

Gabriel Martinelli looked the most likely to make something happen for the Gunners, as Arsenal focused their attacks down the left, but half-time substitute Tino Livramento was up to the task as he kept the Brazilian at bay.

Guimaraes did earn himself a yellow card late on, this time Fabio Vieira on the end of a swinging arm, and he will be suspended for Newcastle’s next League match, but that was certainly not on the minds of the Newcastle fans as they celebrated another statement win on home soil.