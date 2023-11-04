Newcastle vs Arsenal: Magpies seek to end Gunners unbeaten run

After defeat to West Ham in the Carabao Cup, Arsenal will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2023/24 Premier League season when they travel to St James’ Park in an exciting contest against Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

The Gunners outfit failed to fire on Wednesday night as an efficient Hammers progressed into the competition’s quarter-finals at Arsenal’s expense. At the same time, Newcastle had a wonderful night in the cup as they thumped Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Both sides’ attention will now turn to a huge Premier League fixture at the weekend.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has led the Gunners to a fresh title charge after last season’s disappointment and a victory at St James’ Park could put them top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Gunners slumped to a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back.

Newcastle are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly consistent this season, but defeating Man City in the Carabao Cup could serve as a morale boost for Magpies.

Magpies are unbeaten in six league games and will view this match as a springboard towards another tilt at a top-four finish.

Newcastle coach Eddie Howe admits he’s “fearing the worst” as he waits for the results of a scan on Matt Targett’s hamstring injury. The left-back’s absence means Newcastle are without eight senior players.

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe faces several weeks out because of the knee injury he sustained during last week’s 5-0 win over Sheffield United.

Martin Odegaard could return to the starting XI after being restricted to one brief outing in the past two games.

Arsenal have won 19 of their last 22 matches against Newcastle in all competitions, including a 2-0 league victory at St James’ Park in May this year (D1, L2).

Newcastle have failed to score in eight of the nine most recent league meetings, with the exception of a 2-0 home victory in May 2022.

Arsenal have kept 30 Premier League clean sheets against Newcastle, the most one side has kept against another in the competition’s history.