New Year: Yahaya Bello hosts Ododo’s parent

Yahaya Bello, the ex-governor of Kogi, on Thursday welcomed the parents of his successor, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, to his residence in Okene.

The visit by Alhaji Ahmed Sani and Hajia Habibat Ahmed Sani underscored the strong ties between the two families and their shared commitment to the progress of Kogi State.

Speaking during the visit, Bello expressed gratitude for the couple’s unwavering prayers and support. He commended their role in raising Governor Ododo, whose upbringing he described as pivotal in shaping him into a disciplined and compassionate leader.

“Your son is a worthy successor. His compassion for the plight of our people and his commitment to the state’s development have stood out. I have no doubt that his tenure will strengthen the foundation we’ve built and propel Kogi State to greater heights,” Bello stated.

The former governor also emphasized that choosing Ododo as his successor was a deliberate decision based on his exemplary leadership qualities and dedication to the well-being of the people.

In response, Alhaji Ahmed Sani expressed deep appreciation for Bello’s trust in their son, describing it as a rare and commendable gesture. He acknowledged the legal and political hurdles faced by the former governor, referring to them as divine tests that often precede greater accomplishments.

“These challenges are stepping stones to greater opportunities and elevation in your political career,” Sani remarked.

The couple offered prayers for Yahaya Bello, seeking divine protection, guidance, and blessings in his future endeavors. They also expressed their belief that Bello’s journey in public service was far from over and that he had yet to fulfill his God-ordained destiny.

