New tariff: AEDC to refund excess charges to ‘downgraded’ Band A customers

The Abuja Electricity Distribution (AEDC) has said that efforts were ongoing to refund erstwhile Band A customers who were charged the new tariff of N225 Per Kilowatt Hour.

The management of the company, in a public notice posted on its X handle on Thursday, noted the wrong charges faced by some Band A customers who tried to recharge their meters following the new tariff regime.

According to the notice, this was due to a system glitch caused by the reclassification of some Band A customers who have now been downgraded to Band B due to the number of hours of electricity supply enjoyed over the past few weeks.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission on Wednesday approved an upward review of the tariff payable by Band A customers to N225/kWh from N68/ kWh.

Musiliu Oseni, the vice chairman of the commission who announced the increase in a press briefing, explained that having reviewed the electricity supply to customers, had downgraded some customers from ‘Band A feeder’ to Band B. This he explained was because they were not receiving up to the 20 hours of electricity daily.

Oseni further explained that the new rate at N225/kWh is expected to affect only customers under the Band A feeder, who are offered at least 20 hours electricity per day.

AEDC also stated that once the glitch is resolved, the Band A category of customers will now recharge their meters at the new rate of N225, which will ensure they enjoy a minimum supply of 20 hours daily.

“This is to inform customers across the Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) franchise that we are aware of the wrong charges faced by some Band A customers who tried to recharge their meters following the new tariff regime.

“This was due to a system glitch caused by the reclassification of some Band A customers who have now been downgraded to Band B due to the number of hours of electricity supply enjoyed over the past few weeks.

“These erstwhile Band A customers who vended were charged the new tariff of N225 Per Kilowatt Hour. Our team is working to identify the customers affected and all excess charges will be refunded.

“The situation also saw some Band A customers who are now charged N225 vend at the old rate. Once the glitch is resolved, this category of customers will now recharge their meters at the new rate of N225, which will ensure they enjoy a minimum supply of 20 hours daily.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during this change. We remain committed to improving the power supply to all categories of customers, and we crave your understanding and support as we do this,” it stated.