New service chiefs arrive Borno for strategic talks against Boko-Haram insurgents

The new service chiefs on Sunday arrived Maiduguri, capital of Borno State – the epicenter of Boko Haram insurgency for strategic talks with critical stakeholders.

The new Chief of Defense Staff, Major General Leo Irabor and others arrived at Headquarters of Air Task Force and moved straight to the military control and command centre of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri.

Those in entourage including Chief of Denfense Staff (CDS), Major Gen. LEO Irabor; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Adm, AZ Gambo; and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) AVM IO. Amao and other top officers from Defense Headquarters.

The service chief are currently in a closed-door meeting with all the components commanders at Headquarters of Threatre Command in Maimalari Cantonment.

They expected also to visit Maiduguri Government House as well as Shehu of Borno’s Palace.

The visit would focus on lasting solution to the 11 years old Boko Haram conflicts which has displaced more than 2 million people and crippled the economy of the region.