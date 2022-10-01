New mobile app ‘Unwind’ set to disrupt Nigeria’s wellness industry

Unwind, a mobile app that caters to the needs of people by providing them with wellness services in the comfort of their homes, offices, is set to disrupt Nigeria’s wellness industry.

Founded by Joycee Awosika, Unwind is aimed at changing the wellness industry, with a key focus on helping people achieve their wellness goals with ease.

“With the Unwind App, you are able to book a nearby Certified Therapist directly to your doorstep anytime, anywhere, and at your convenience.’’ Indeed, Unwind is an innovative intervention intentionally designed to democratize wellness,” Queen Edokpa, business development manager, Unwind said.

Research reveals that the wellness industry is worth over four trillion dollars and the numbers are growing fast. The global spa industry, specifically, is worth about 122 billion dollars. Nigeria is one of the fastest-growing markets and this continent is the fastest-growing continent.

Globally, about 20 percent of spa rooms are occupied and the other 80 percent are left unused because a lot of people are unable to visit traditional spa centers physically, due to busy schedules.

Awosika assured that the Unwind app is also contributing immensely to the growth of the wellness industry by providing Spa Therapists with the opportunity to multiply their income to the tune of approximately 5 – 10 times more than their typical average salaries. “Unwind service providers earn 70 percent of each transaction fee. All service providers go through rigorous screening processes before they are approved to start accepting bookings on the Unwind app,” she said.

On its all-female management team are Tommie Edwards, chief technology officer, Queen Edokpa, business development manager, Abiodun Williams, provider success manager, Ibukunoluwa Ogunro, Operations Manager and Adejumoke Soetan, client support manager.

Speaking during the launch of Unwind in Lagos, Awosika stated that “the Team has a no tolerance policy for safety and sexual breaches”. She emphasized the in-App review system put in place to curb misconducts and ensure that Clients are always satisfied on the platform.

According to her: “As part of the Onboarding process, each service provider takes the mandatory Unwind Onboarding Course and corresponding assessment, so they are fully aware of best practices regarding how to comport themselves before, during and after sessions. Low ratings are not indulged on the Unwind app. Once a Subscriber has reached three poor ratings and reviews, they are blacklisted and unable to continue using the App.

“Unwind is open to partners and Investors who believe in the wellness space and want to be part of a reliable on-demand solution. Having built a user-friendly MVP they are proud of, the Team is currently in the process of raising more investments. As they continue to develop more innovative features, the Unwind app will be further enhanced to make it even more inclusive, easy and exciting to use. There are also plans for expansion that will make the App available to more people and territories around the world,” she said.

Some of the services that can be booked on the Unwind App include waxing (face, under arm, leg, chest, back, stomach, eyebrow, full body, etc.), massages (stress release, deep tissue, prenatal, Swedish, hot stone, balinese, etc.), facials (anti-aging, classic bright, vitamin c, purifying facials, etc.) and manicures and pedicures.

Unwind launched in Lagos, Nigeria, and is expected to expand within the next three months to other states such as Abuja, Port-Harcourt and Kano, with a view to eventually launch in other regions in Africa including Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa.