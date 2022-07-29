New Islamic Year: Abiodun felicitates Muslims, urges them to pray for Nigeria, Ogun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has felicitated Muslims over the beginning of new Islamic Calendar

Abiodun in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Friday, said the Islamic New Year represents spiritual renewal which emanated from the divine migration (Hijira) embarked upon by Prophet Muhammed (SWT), from Mecca to Medina.

He noted that as Muslims all over the world celebrate the New Year, efforts must be geared towards reliving the spiritual journey the Prophet did, by spreading words of love, peace and unity.

While congratulating Muslims in the state, Abiodun urged them to use the auspicious occasion and pray for the country in general, and Ogun in particular.

He, therefore, reiterated his administration’s commitment to inter-religious and inter-faith peace and cooperation, as well as continued efforts to deliver good governance across the state.