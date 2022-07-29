Rotary Club of Egbeda to raise N30m for vocational centre, health projects

District 9110 of the Rotary Club of Egbeda said it had concluded plans to raise about N30 million in funds from corporate partners, members, and the government to execute eight projects in one year.

The projects include the completion of a vocational training center at Royal estate in Lagos, free cervical tests for female students, provision of water boreholes and water tanks to public schools, tree planting exercises, and beautification of public spaces.

Speaking in Lagos after his installation as the 20th president of the club, Ayodele Dada, the new president of Rotary Club of Egbeda, said the district wants to complete the construction of N30 million vocational training centre at Royal estate in Lagos to enable youths to engage in skill acquisition training that would enable them to become self-reliant.

He said the Rotary areas of focus in this presidential year include disease prevention and treatment, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, water sanitation and hygiene, peacebuilding and conflict prevention, planet earth/environment, and community economic development

Omotunde Lawson, the first female district governor of Rotary International District 9110, who congratulated Dada on his installation as the new president, called on all members to support him in actualising the target for the year.

Lawson said that the president has an array of projects in the course of the Rotary year, and called on corporate organisations to support the district to achieve significant milestones for humanity.

On his part, Jerry Aigheyisi, past president of the club and chairman of the installation committee said that from its inception, the Rotary club was set up as an association of friends with a mission to pull resources, talents, and treasure together to help their communities.

Aigheyisi said it is essentially selfless service to the less privileged geared toward bridging the gap in the needs of society.

While noting that the theme of the Rotary International Club year is ‘Imagine Rotary,’ he called on Nigerians to empower the youths with skill acquisition that would help boost the economy and reduce the issue of crimes in the country.

“We shall continue to do more by rendering humanitarian services to our community in order to make Nigeria a stronger and better place to live. We shall imagine a world that deserves our best where we get up each day knowing that we can make a difference,” he said.

Congratulating each member of the new Board of Directors, Dada urged them to realise that service is the rent they pay for the space they occupy on this earth.

Dada further said that the district is already partnering with members to plant trees to create awareness of global warming. He however called on corporate organisations to lend a hand to the Club to save the ozone layers.