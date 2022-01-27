New Electoral law bars politicians from working in INEC

To strengthen the independence of the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will no longer engage the services of a member of a registered political party either as a contractor or staff with an offender liable, on conviction, to a fine of N5m or imprisonment for a term of not less than five years or both, Businessday can exclusively report.

This is contained in the 2022 Electoral Bill. A copy of the bill obtained by BusinessDay indicates that the new legislation also restrains courts from stopping the conduct of any election in Nigeria including party primaries and general elections.

And for the first time in the history of the country, card readers have been recognized for use during elections.

However, where a smart card reader malfunction during a voting exercise, the election would be canceled and another date fixed by INEC.

The Senate and the House of Representatives had on Tuesday harmonised their positions on the 2010 Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill stating that political parties can select candidates for election through; Direct Primaries, Indirect primaries and consensus method, respectively.

But where a political party decides to use the consensus option, it must hold a special convention at all levels to ratify the candidate so agreed on before the nomination can become valid.

Both chambers agreed that “consensus” should be a part of the mode of nominating candidates by political parties for elections.

However, they added some conditions for use of the option.

According to section 87 of the bill, parties must receive written consent from all aspirants. In case of failure by parties to obtain written consent from aspirants, they (parties) must revert to either direct or indirect mode of primary.

The amended 2010 electoral act was recently passed into law by both chambers of the national assembly- Senate and House of Representatives and is awaiting presidential assent

Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Media and Publicity, Benjamin Kalu told BusinessDay in his office on Wednesday that the provisions were “aimed at ensuring a credible, competitive, transparent and an all-inclusive electoral process in Nigeria”.

Only recently, the Senate twice rejected president Muhamadu Buhari’s nomination of Loretta Onochie as INEC National Commissioner following allegations that she was a card carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), an allegation she denied.

Specifically, Clause 8 section (4A) of the amended electoral act provides that “A person who, being a member of a Political Party, misrepresents himself by not disclosing his membership, affiliation, or connection to any Political Party in order to secure an appointment with the Commission in any capacity, commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine of N5,000,000 or imprisonment for a term of not less than five years or both”

Also, Section 25 of the same act provides that “ nothing in this section shall empower the Courts to stop the holding of Adhoc delegates elections, primaries or general election or the processes thereof under this Act pending the determination of the suit”.

Other new provisions of the bill include maintenance of a register of voters in an electronic format which makes it accessibly to both the candidates and voters, provision for party leaders and candidates to inspect election materials and make videos or take photographs of the materials, if they need to do so, before voting. The act restrains the deployment or use of thugs or any other paramilitary force except those authorized by the commission, as well as provisions that every material to be used in an election must be counted and recorded before the commencement of any election.

Other new legislation include the provision of stiffer penalties for those that come to polling centres on election day to cause trouble by increasing the fine payable from N500,000 to N5m for first offenders and N700,000 to N7m for second offenders respectively.

The new law also increased the period allowed for the merger of political parties before election from 90 days to 9 months. The implication is that any merger that occurs less than 9months to an election will not be recognized by INEC.

Similarly, provisions were made to accommodate people with disabilities in elections, defined what amounted to over voting as well as officially recognized the use of card readers for election.

Furthermore, the new bill states that if at the point of display or distribution of ballot papers by the Commission, a candidate or his agent discovers that his name or the name or logo of his party is omitted, a candidate or his agent shall notify the Commission and the Commission shall- (a) Postpone the election to rectify the omission; and (b) Appoint another date to conduct the election, not later than 90 days. And (c) where the election is postponed due to omission of a political party’s name or logo, the Commission’s Officer responsible for such printing of party names or logos commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N2,000,000.00 or imprisonment for 2 years of both.” And all objections filed in an election petition shall be determined at the time of final judgment.”

Below are details of some of the new provisions

Clause 9, section (1A) ” The Commission shall keep the Register of Voters as the National Register of Voters in its National Headquarters and other locations as the Commission may determine; provided that the Commission shall keep the Register of Voters in –(a) electronic format in its central database, and, (b) manual, printed, paper-based record or hard copy format; and, (b) substituting for subsection (5), a new subsection “

Clause 18. Power to issue duplicate voters cards: Section (1A) If the Electoral Officer or any other officer is satisfied as to the circumstances of loss, destruction, defacement or damage of the Voter’s Card, he shall issue to the voter a Replacement Permanent Voter’s Card. (1b) No person shall issue a Replacement Permanent Voter’s Card to any voter on polling day or less than 30 days before polling day.

Clause 19: section “(3A) An official or staff of the Commission, who fails to display or publish the voters’ register as provided under subsection (1) of this section commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N100,000 or imprisonment for a term of 6 months or both.”

Clause 30: Substitution of names of candidates. Section (4) There shall not be substitution of candidates in a by-election except where a candidate of a political party in a by-election dies, the party shall submit to the Commission the name of its substitute candidate within 48 hours of the death of the candidate in the form prescribed by the Commission.

Clause 34: publication of nomination. Section “(2) Any candidate who observes his name or that of his party missing on the list published in accordance with subsection (1), shall notify the Commission in writing, signed by himself and supported with an affidavit not later than 21 days to the election. (3) Where the candidate fails to notify the Commission in accordance with subsection (2), the candidate shall be deemed to have waived his right. (4) The Commission shall produce ballot papers for the relevant elections in accordance with the list published after corrections in conformity with subsection (2).”

Clause 36: Death of a Candidate; Section (3) If after the commencement of polls and before the announcement of the final result and declaration of a winner, a candidate dies,

(a) the Commission shall, being satisfied of the fact of the death, suspend the election for a period not exceeding 21 days;

(b) the political party whose candidate died may, if it intends to continue to participate in the election, conduct a fresh primary within 14 days of the death of its candidate and submit the name of a new candidate to the Commission to replace the dead candidate; and

(c) subject to paragraphs (a) and (b) of this subsection, the Commission shall continue with the election, announce the final result and declare a winner.”

Clause 38, Failure of nomination; Section 38. (2) ‘ where there is a valid nomination by at least one political party, failure of a political party to validly nominate a candidate does not constitute a ground for extension of time for nomination or postponement of the election.

(3) Polling Agents who are in attendance at a polling unit, are entitled, before the commencement of the election, to have originals of electoral materials, including ballot papers, result sheets, ballot papers’ account, and verification documents and other electoral forms to be used by the Commission for the election inspected, and this process may be recorded in writing, on video or by other means by any Polling Agent, accredited observer or official of the Commission.

(4) Where it is determined that there has been substantial compliance with this provision in respect of the polling unit, the elections at that polling unit shall not be invalidated.

(5) a Presiding Officer who contravenes subsection (3) or (4) commits an offence and is liable on conviction to at least a term of one-year imprisonment or a fine of N1,000,000, or both.

Clause 43: Ballot Boxes. Section (4A) Polling Agents who are in attendance at a polling unit, shall be entitled, before the commencement of the election, to have originals of electoral materials to be used by the Commission for the election inspected; and this process may be recorded as evidence in writing, on video or by other means by any Polling Agent, accredited observer or official of the Commission.

(4B) An election conducted at any polling unit in violation of subsections (3), (4), (4A) or (5) of this section shall be invalid.

(4C) A Presiding Officer who contravenes subsections (3), (4), (4A) or (5) of this section commits an offence and shall be liable, on conviction, to a minimum imprisonment term of one (1) year or a minimum fine of N1,000,000, or both.”

Clause 44 : Under the format of ballot papers, the bill states in section (3) that “the Commission shall, not later than 20 days to an election, invite in writing, a political party that nominated a candidate in the election to inspect its identity appearing on samples of relevant electoral materials proposed for the election; and the political party may state in writing within 2 days of being so invited by the Commission that it approves or disapproves of its identity as it appears on the samples. (4) Unless the political party disapproves of its identity under subsection (3) of this section in writing, it shall not complain of unlawful exclusion from the election under this Act in relation to its identity appearing on electoral materials used for the election.

(5) A political party that fails to comply with an invitation by the Commission under subsection (3) of this section shall be deemed to have approved its identity on samples of electoral materials proposed to be used for an election.”

Clause 49: Issue Of Ballot Paper. Section (3) where a smart card reader deployed for accreditation of voters fails to function in any unit and a fresh card reader is not deployed, the election in that unit shall be cancelled and another election shall be scheduled within 24 hours.”

Clause 84: Merger Of Political Parties. Section (2) Provides That “Political Parties intending to merge shall each give to the Commission 9 months’ notice of their intention to do so before a general election.” This is a clear departure from the Act which stipulated 90 days only.

Clause 87: Nomination of candidates by political parties. (1) A political party seeking to nominate candidates for elections under this Act shall hold direct or indirect primaries for aspirants to all elective positions, which shall be monitored by the Commission, and the result of the primaries may be endorsed or certified by the Commission.

The same law prohibits political parties from imposing nomination qualification or disqualification criteria, measures, or conditions on any aspirant or candidate for any election in its constitution, guidelines, or rules for nomination of candidates for elections, except as prescribed under sections 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 177 and 187 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

Clause 90. Power to limit contribution to a political party. Section 2 of the clause states that “ Any individual, candidate or Political Party who exceeds the limit placed by the Commission in subsection (1) of this section shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction to (a) in case of a Political Party, a fine not exceeding N10,000,000 and forfeiture of the amount donated,

in the case of an individual, a fine of 5 times the amount donated in excess of the limit placed by the Commission.

In the case of death of a candidate in an election, clause 112 “(4) states that ‘ If after the commencement of poll and before the announcement of the final result and declaration of a winner, a nominated candidate dies –

(a) the Commission shall being satisfied of the fact of the death, suspend the election for a period not exceeding 21 days; (b) the political party whose candidate died may, if it intends to continue to participate in the election, conduct a fresh primary within 14 days of the death of its candidate and submit a new candidate to the Commission to replace the dead candidate; and (c) subject to paragraphs (a) and (b), the Commission shall continue with the election, announce the final result and declare a winner.”