NetPlus_BusinessDay’s Last Webinar of the Year is Less Than One Week Away

Don’t miss NetPlus_BusinessDay last free digital transformation webinar of the year, “The Importance of Data Analytics in Your Business,” at 10 a.m on Thursday, December 16th, 2021.

The webinar will uncover tips for leveraging data analytics in not only closing out a business year but in the day to day running of any business. It will focus on methods to encourage SMEs to adopt the dynamic offerings of data analytics in their digital transformation journey.

Speakers include; Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata Jnr, Co-Founder of GoDo Hub, Ommo Clark, CEO at Bez; Collins Oforgu, CEO at Evaluate Media and Kolawole Daniel, Founder of Lagos Digital Marketing Training. This elite team of speakers will offer best practices on research and data gathering, step by step process of data management and the requirements and benefits for analyzing data in your business.

According to Wole Faroun, CEO at NetPlusDotCom, while speaking on the final edition for the year, he said: “Without a doubt, we live in a data driven world and as the year comes to an end, it is important that SMEs begin to realise the importance of data and technology in analyzing and growing any business. This month, we want to educate businesses about the Importance of Data Analytics in their businesses.”

The webinar will conclude with a live Q&A session during which attendees can ask their most pressing digital transformation questions.

Click here https://bit.ly/3odiRtQ to register for Digital Transformation webinar today!

