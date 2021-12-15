Digital Space launches Digikolo to deepen financial inclusion

Digital Space Capital (DSC) has re-launched Digikolo, a digital app that encourages savings culture among Nigerians.

DSC is also targeting 80, 000 downloads of the Digikolo app by the first quarter of 2022 with the aim of bridging the financial inclusion gap among the 40 million unbanked populations via massive awareness creation.

“As a team, we had to look back at the drawing board and the drawing board made us better. We observed that many fintech users battle with the case of loss of passwords on their apps; we have made it easier that even the aged can use the app without much difficulty in operating. Our facial recognition makes it a lot easier for Nigerians to use. I will say this app is user-friendly, highly rewarding, seamless, robust, and the best savings app in Nigeria at the moment,” said Olubukola Abitoye, CEO, Digital Space Capital, while speaking on the reason behind the re-launch.

According to Abitoye, the re-launch was borne out of concern for the state of the economy and the low savings culture among Nigerians, which has affected the gross domestic product (GDP) performance of the country in recent times. She noted that personal finance is key to attaining wealth and with the world evolving into the digital space, it was apparent that DSC followed the narrative by bringing back the “Kolo” of the olden days albeit digitally.

Abitoye revealed that since its inception, the app has seen over 3,812 downloads and 80 percent active users while adding the DSC team has made Digikolo a flexible, seamless, user-friendly app.

“We are the future of this country and we must start to lay a good foundation for automated savings so that our future and the future of our unborn generations can be secured. At the moment we have raised over N320 million as regards savings and we want to reach out to as many Nigerians as possible,” Abitoye stated.