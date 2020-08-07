Netcore Solutions’ research explains how brands can benefit from email marketing

Netcore Solutions, a global marketing technology company that offers solutions to enterprises using digital marketing, has through its newly compiled research report, highlighted the key metrics that brands should track in order to get the best out of their customers’ emails.

According to the firm, email played a major role in marketing of brands in 2019 as over 2 billion emails were sent out from Netcore Solutions’ platform in Africa alone.

Meanwhile, the new research report, which carried out analysis on over 1 billion emails, highlighted important metrics that were used as yardstick for monitoring email behaviour in Nigeria, including but not limited to exclamation marks, question marks, subject line length, and others.

It also pointed out the two important metrics which brands should take cognizance of before sending out emails to prospects and customers.

Speaking on the outcome of the research, Chukwudi Nwokike, Client Success Manager of Netcore Solutions, said there is a growing need by organisations and brands in Nigeria to communicate with customers via emails.

According to him, unlike the traditional marketing and using text messages, clearer and more specific messages can be disseminated directly to the target audience on their devices.

“The beauty of emails is that there are integrations and tools put in place to seamlessly track customer engagement through open and click rates,” Nwokike said.

Nisham Chhabra, regional vice president – Africa, said that Netcore solutions value every business relationship.

“We are dedicated to helping our clients succeed by leveraging data and technology. By helping clients globally to create one-on-one customer experience across multiple channels, we are revolutionising customer communication,” Chhabra said.

For instance, in the 2020 edition of ‘Banking Report: How Nigeria Reads Emails,’ Netcore Solutions stated that over 20 percent of emails are opened on Saturday, and emails have the highest engagement from customers on Wednesday and Saturday.

Stating that automated emails are gradually gaining prominence, the banking report revealed that the benefits attached to automated email is that it increases the rate of emails opened significantly.

The company however said that the new banking report further revealed that unsubscribe rates were highest for brands that sent 0-4 emails in a week, noting that this explains why brands lose their contacts to unsubscribes. It further highlighted measures brands can put in place to ensure unsubscribes become as minimal as possible.

“Sending relevant emails is more important than the frequency of emails sent out to subscribers. We want to advise marketers that it is important to take Gmail delivery seriously in order to see improved engagement because 73 percent of email subscribers who engage in emails sent out are Gmail users,” Netcore Solutions stated.

It further explained that: “The attention span of the average reader is short, and Nigerians are not left out. Therefore, for brands to get their message across to email subscribers and customers, it is pertinent that they uphold most of the facts written in the 2020 banking report which will serve as a comprehensive guide to engaging their subscribers and making the best out of every campaign.”