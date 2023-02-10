NESG partners UNICEF to tackle child poverty, rights violation in Nigeria

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has partnered with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to address poverty among children and child rights violations in Nigeria.

The partnership which was launched in Abuja on Thursday will focus on aligning the nation’s poverty reduction strategy with the child and national Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), reviewing social sector policies to reduce child poverty, and implementing presidential-level accountability measures for reporting and feedback on child rights and poverty in Nigeria.

Niyi Yusuf, Chairman of NESG, quoting the National MPI 2022, noted that two-thirds of Nigerian children are multi-dimensionally poor, with 51 percent of all poor people being children. This, according to him. means over half of poor children lack the intellectual stimulation necessary for early childhood development.

“Today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders, and it is crucial that we tackle child rights violations and poverty in Nigeria to ensure their success,” he said.

He said the NESG will define specific projects and intervention towards achieving the goal, and map out resources for it.

Read also: Nigerian children denied education on states’ failure to access grant

“Our partnership with UNICEF is both timely and significant. UNICEF is a leading provider of humanitarian and developmental aid for children worldwide, and this launch represents a critical step towards a future where children’s rights are respected, and they receive the support they need to become productive citizens”, he added.

Cristian Munduate, UNICEF Nigeria country representative stated that the partnership with NESG highlights the urgency of realizing this goal and will coordinate efforts to achieve child rights protection in Nigeria through effective public policies.

“Investing in children is investing in human capital. The right nutrition and care, especially during the first 1000 days of life, can have a significant impact on a child’s ability to grow, learn, and rise out of poverty. It can break the cycle of poverty for families, communities, and countries, and shape a society’s long-term stability and prosperity,” she said.

The country representative assured that UNICEF is dedicated to protecting children’s rights in Nigeria and worldwide, and helping them build a strong foundation for their future.