NESG launches non-residential fellowship to deepen Nigeria’s socio-economic development

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has launched its maiden Non-Residential Fellowship Programme (NRFP) to deepen ties between evidence-based research and policy advocacy, with the objective of deepening Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the program, Asue Ighodalo, chairman, NESG said the need for much stronger ties between evidence and policymaking informed the creation of the Non-Residential Fellowship Programme, which will promote the dissemination of quality research output which fosters the nation’s socio-economic development

“It is important for quality research to find an outlet which guarantees its implementation, this aligns with our role as a WatchDog, recognizing that generating reliable evidence, using rigorous methods, is the first step to implementing the right policies,” he explained.

Doyin Salami, Project Director of the NFRP and Chairman, Presidential Economic Council, explained that the non-residential fellowship programme as an offshoot of the NESG is a think tank, with a focus on reflecting, researching, diffusing and influencing the dynamic nature of the policy environment.

“The NESG has remained committed to serving Nigeria’s best interests and some of the ideas that the think tank has canvassed have become the fulcrum of policy despite delays,” he said.

At the inception of the NFRP, the NESG called for applications from proven Nigerian scholars to apply for the programme, subsequently, 18 of the applicants from diverse academic backgrounds, were inducted into the fellowship following a highly competitive selection process.

In the next 2 years, they will work with five renowned faculty and senior fellows whose expertise in academia, research and the policy environment and are expected to collectively produce research outputs and engage in policy advocacy that will help chart a pathway for Nigeria’s sustainable economic development.